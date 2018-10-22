× Silver Alert canceled, Winchester teen found safe

UPDATE: The Silver Alert was canceled after Indiana State Police said she was found safe. Her photo and personal information has been removed from this story due to her status as a juvenile.

Previous story:

WINCHESTER, Ind.– A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 14-year-old Winchester girl.

The teen was last seen around 1 a.m. Monday in Winchester, which is about 87 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police say is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.