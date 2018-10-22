UPDATE: No charges filed against AG Curtis Hill for sexual assault or harassment, special prosecutor says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The special prosecutor in charge of investigating sexual misconduct claims against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill says no charges will be filed.

Special Prosecutor Dan Sigler made the announcement during a news conference Tuesday morning. He said two potential charges, sexual battery and simple battery, could not be proved.

Hill is accused of groping the women at an Indianapolis bar in March. The Republican has denied the allegations and rejected calls to resign from the Republican governor and legislative leaders.

A Marion County judge appointed Sigler, a Democrat, to handle the investigation to determine if charges are warranted. Sigler was the special prosecutor who won then-Indiana Secretary of State Charlie White’s conviction on voter fraud charges in 2012.

Sigler says the setting, which was a bar with free alcohol, also contributed to the difficulty of prosecuting the case. “I decided there was no crime that could be proven,” Sigler said.

Sigler says there was video in the bar, but the investigation began two months after the incident, and it was recycled before then. “Oftentimes, the video is gone after 30 days, and that was the case here.”

Hill denies any wrongdoing and says he’s been falsely accused. At this time, he’s not been charged with any crime.