× Warmest afternoon in nearly two weeks; Historic mid-October cool spell to continue

BREEZY BUT WARMER

Those are southwest winds blowing Monday evening and elevating temperatures above 60-degrees for only the second time in nearly two weeks. The afternoon temperature in Indianapolis topped 65-degrees, the warmest since Wednesday, October 10th’s 72° temperature. The winds will gust through sunset at times to 25 mph the ease after sundown.

NEW COLD FRONT COMING

The chilly pattern will remain intact when an brand new cold front passes before sunrise Tuesday. The wind shift cold front will pass around 4 to 5 am Tuesday and once again delivers sub-normal temperatures for Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will return to November levels again Tuesday in the middle 50s.

HISTORIC COLD SPELL

October 2018 was the warmest on record through the 10th of the month and then our pattern took a dramatic turn. The downturn was abrupt and the extend in impressive. Since the 11th of October the average temperature is a mere 45.5°. 10 of the ;past 11 nights have been been below 40-degrees and afternoon temperatures have only topped 60-degrees twice. This is the COLDEST mid-October in central Indiana in 109 years. Only two other mid-October’s have produce this type of chill for the dates – 1875 (45°) and 1909 (44.1°).

STRING OF SUNNY DAYS

Enjoy the string of sunny days before changes arrive late week. Abundant sunshine is expected Through Thursday morning. Showers are likely starting Friday and renewed cold air for the weekend could once again shake out a few wet snowflakes Sunday with temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s.