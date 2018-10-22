Workshop to teach Thriller dance moves

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Michael Jackson's "Thriller" celebrates 35 years this Halloween, and the music video and dancing are still thrilling. The public is invited to learn the iconic moves at some classes coming up at the Basile Opera Center. One of the instructors stopped by FOX59 with the details and a preview.
