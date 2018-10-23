Cool spell reaches 13 straight days; New cold surge for the weekend expected

ANOTHER COLD ONE

For mid/late October standards, this has been awfully cool stretch – historic to be exact. Tuesday morning’s low temperatures were once again well into the 30s for the ninth straight night and behind a wind shifting cold front, afternoon temps were once again below normal.

Scanning weather records, the stretch from October 11 has averaged out to be the COLDEST for a mid-October in 109 years! The calendar dates are the second coldest and trails 1909 by a little more than one-half of a degree! Weather records have been kept since 1871, remarkably cool and a stunning change from what once was the warmest October on record.

Under clear skies and an almost full “hunter’s moon” it will be a chilly night again. Lows could reach the upper 20s by sunrise Wednesday morning. There is no let-up to the cool pattern. Reinforcing cold is expected over the weekend and afternoon temperatures could be driven down below 50-degrees Sunday and Monday.