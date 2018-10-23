× Crawfordsville students place positive messages in unique places

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind– It’s new movement in the Hoosier state, aimed at promoting positivity and hope.

The Positivity Project, was started by a Crawfordsville high school student earlier this year.

Junior Sydney Spencer says she was tired of feeling like she was all alone and wanted to do something about it, .

“You come to school and if you’re not wearing the right clothes you’re bullied for it, if you’re not in the same group, you’re bullied for it,” she said.

The one place Sydney says she often found herself, alone in her thoughts, was the school bathroom.

“I know personally I just go into the bathroom if I need a break, and I just need to calm down,” she explained.

She’s not alone. Since launching the project, others like Emma Balaz have joined on.

“There are a lot of things around you that a negative. There’s people, social media, just so many things that are coming are you, in different directions that are negative,” Balaz said.

So far, only a handful of decals and positive messages have been put up at Crawfordsville High School

The plan is to expand the Positivity Project to other schools, targeting younger kids in area middle schools and elementary schools.