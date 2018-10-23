× Driver goes around school bus stop arm, hits Decatur Township student

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis student was hit by a car while walking to a bus stop Tuesday morning.

The high school sophomore, Collyn Crandall, was crossing the street in front of his southwest side home when he says a driver went around the stop arm on the school bus and ran over his foot, breaking it.

Officials with Decatur Township High School called Collyn’s mother to offer their apologies, but she’s demanding they make a change to save other students from what could have been a tragic incident.

“We can talk about people running stop arms all we want, but the reality is they are still going to do that, so the township needs to look forward and know that people are going to run stop arms and take all the safety precautions we can,” said Collyn’s mother, Danyelle Nealy.

Family members say police were able to catch up with the driver and take him away.

Here‘s what Decatur Township had to say about the incident: