Elwood man arrested following child molestation investigation

ELWOOD, Ind. – Authorities in Elwood arrested a 33-year-old man on Oct. 12 following an investigation into child molestation allegations.

Seth Jones faces multiple child molestation charges after police were initially called on Sept. 22.

While at an interview at a Kids Talk in Anderson, a place where children can report abuse in a safe environments, officials heard multiple child molestation allegations against Jones.

The girl told investigators Jones would repeatedly come into her room at 3:00 a.m. and would touch her privates and look up her shirt. In one instance, the girl told authorities Jones forcefully put her hand on his penis.

Police said the girl wrote down all of the instances in a journal and told two classmates, who were also interviewed, about the alleged abuse.

Following the investigation, Jones was charged with child molestation, had a warrant issued and was arrested on Oct. 12.

His pretrial conference is scheduled for Nov. 15.