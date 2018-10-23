× Fishers man facing charges after allegedly brandishing machete at covered bridge festival

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. – A man from Fishers is facing multiple charges after allegedly brandishing a machete Sunday at a covered bridge festival in Parke County.

Gordon Chia, 70, was charged with battery and felony intimidation after police said he got into an altercation with another vendor at Rockville’s Covered Bridge Festival.

Authorities believe Chia came after the vendor with a large machete after he accused the vendor of allegedly stealing $1,200 from him. In addition to brandishing a machete, the vendor told police Chia threw coffee and other items at him during the confrontation.

Chia told police he brought the machete for protection and no injuries were reported.

He appeared in court Monday and was released from jail on the same day.

Chia’s pretrial conference is set for Jan. 17.