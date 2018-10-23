× Free FAFSA help to be offered statewide Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – At 39 locations across the state, future college students can receive free help filing their FAFSA.

College Goal Sunday is a free program to help parents and students complete their FAFSA forms correctly before the April 15 deadline. It takes place this Sunday on Oct. 28.

To be considered for financial aid from the state, all forms must be submitted by that deadline.

“The event on October 28th will be one of two College Goal Sundays ISFAA is offering this FAFSA filing season,” said Bill Wozniak, co-chair of College Goal Sunday. “We hope all Hoosiers who have not filed already, take advantage of College Goal Sunday events across Indiana, file the FAFSA, and get one step closer to fulfilling their educational goals.”

Students and parents attending should bring completed 2017 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 forms and other 2017 income information.

For a list of the 39 locations, click here.

Now in its 30th year, College Goal Sunday has helped more than 94,000 Indiana students and families complete the FAFSA properly and on time.