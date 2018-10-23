Google has found their answer to Apple's iPad and Microsoft's Surface Pro. The upcoming Pixel Slate is a tablet and a laptop all in one. It functions as a tablet, or you can add a keyboard and a stylus to take your productivity further. Rich Demuro got his hands on it early to see if it's worth the $600 price tag.
Google unveils new Pixel Slate
-
