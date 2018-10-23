UPDATE: No charges filed against AG Curtis Hill for sexual assault or harassment, special prosecutor says

Google unveils new Pixel Slate

Google has found their answer to Apple's iPad and Microsoft's Surface Pro. The upcoming Pixel Slate is a tablet and a laptop all in one. It functions as a tablet, or you can add a keyboard and a stylus to take your productivity further. Rich Demuro got his hands on it early to see if it's worth the $600 price tag.