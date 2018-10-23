× Indy Eleven searching for new president

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indy Eleven’s president is stepping down from his role before 2019.

Jeff Belskus became the soccer team’s president in January 2016 after serving as president and CEO of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Hulman & Company.

Indy Eleven says Belskus set them up with a foundation for success, and pointed to the 2018 season where attendance was 14 percent higher than the year before. The team also competed for a USL championship.

“Indy Eleven has experienced several years of solid growth,” said Belskus. “Professional soccer has a bright future in Indiana, and I’m very pleased to have contributed to its growth. I am extremely grateful to Ersal Ozdemir for giving me the opportunity to lead this organization. I’m also thankful to my entire team at Indy Eleven for their hard work and dedication. I look forward to working with Ersal and everyone at Indy Eleven on a smooth transition.”

Belskus will continue his role toward the end of the year until a successor is chosen. He’ll also retain his role as a director of the Indy Eleven Soccer Foundation.

“Indy Eleven’s success during the past few years have been significant, and Jeff has been instrumental in the growth and development of the organization,” said Ozdemir, the team’s owner. “We continue to grow our fan base, have made a well-received transition to the United Soccer League, and made the playoffs in our first year in the USL. Jeff played a pivotal role in these accomplishments, and we appreciate his strong leadership.”