× Metro and K-9 officers searching for suspect wanted for deadly shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead and another is being sought in connection with a shooting incident early Tuesday on the city’s east side.

Just after 12:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police were called to the 500 block of N. Rural St. to investigate a domestic incident involving a pregnant female and an adult male suspect. The man had reportedly struck the woman in the stomach. The condition of that female is unknown at this time.

While officers were searching for the suspect they heard gunshots and returned to the area where they found an adult male between two houses with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died.

At this point, investigators aren’t saying if the two incidents are related. They have a general description of the male suspect being sought by police dogs and officers. IMPD is asking public to come forward if they saw or heard anything.