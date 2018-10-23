× Murder on Indy’s near east side coincides with multi-million dollar effort to clean up neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD detectives are investigating another deadly overnight shooting. The crime took place near New York and Rural which historically is one of the city’s most violent neighborhoods.

The murder also coincides with a multi-million dollar effort to clean up that part of town.

Police say they were called to investigate a domestic assault involving a pregnant woman. When police began searching for a male suspect on north Rural, they heard gunfire and found a man shot to death.

“We came running out. They shot him in the back of the head, that’s all I know,” said Yolanda Caldwell.

Yolanda heard the gunshots but doesn’t know why the victim, 39-year-old Byron Miller, was shot and killed.

“Why would you hit him? He’s a good man. He was a good person,” said Caldwell.

A map shows 6 deaths within a half-mile radius of the overnight shooting, three of those murders have taken place in the last 4 weeks.

The area is one of the city’s traditionally high crimes neighborhoods, yet 11 months ago the mayor helped break ground on a project that has now helped rehab more than 20 homes along north Rural.

“I mean it’s always good to see something being done. As I look around and see homes being revitalized, it builds the neighborhood up,” said Rev. Malachi Walker with Young Men Inc.

A group called Near East Area Renewal is spearheading the project, renovating homes they hope will be occupied by teachers with IPS and other urban charter schools.

“It sends a message to the drug dealers someone cares about this neighborhood and they’ll move on and that’s what we want,” said Walker.

Rev. Walker says the new homes are a good first step, but to reduce violent crime the city also needs to address issues like drugs and poverty in the neighborhood.

“We have to do more than revitalize homes. We have to get to root of the problem and begin to help people,” said Walker.

Anyone with information on the homicide here on Rural is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.