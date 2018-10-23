× Sunshine holds but temperatures remain cool; colder for the weekend!

Another clear and chilly start out-the-door, as high pressure builds in from the north! A passing cold front this morning will bring a wind shift from the northwest and downturn our temperatures a touch compared to Monday’s high of 65-degrees. Bright sunshine all day should make for a great day but well below the seasonal average, along with a slight breeze. Even colder air tonight with frost back in the forecast, as the winds lie down.

By the weekend, clouds slowly advance and showers will be around at times! It appears the best shot of showers arrives on Sunday, while cooler air drops in from the north. As the cold air deepens Sunday night, a rain/snow mix is possible for our northeastern counties with no accumulation.