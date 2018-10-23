Women accusing Hill of sexual misconduct take steps to pursue civil lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Four women who said Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill inappropriately touched them during a March party have taken the first step in pursuing a lawsuit against him.

The women include Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, a Democrat; Niki DaSilva, a legislative assistant for Indiana Senate Republicans; Gabrielle McLemore, communications director for Indiana Senate Democrats; and Samantha Lozano, a legislative assistant for Indiana House Democrats.

Lozano came forward for the first time in public during a Tuesday news conference. She stood with the other women and their attorneys after Special Prosecutor Dan Sigler announced Hill wouldn’t face criminal charges.

Sigler said there wasn’t enough evidence to pursue a criminal case against the attorney general. Hill has denied any wrongdoing.

The women and their attorneys plan to pursue a civil lawsuit alleging defamation and discrimination against the state, Hill and the Attorney General’s Office. All four women said Hill touched them inappropriately during a March 2018 party at an Indianapolis bar celebrating the end of the legislative session.

Their attorneys said the women endured sexual harassment, employment retaliation and assault. They weren’t seeking restitution but were instead hoping to bring attention to the case and bring attention to the issue of harassment.

“Individuals deserve to feel safe at their workplace,” Reardon said. “Hoosiers know what is right. We know that the egregious behavior exhibited by Curtis Hill is wholly unacceptable. We can and should do better.”

Attorney Kim Jeselskis said the women have served a tort claim notice with the Attorney General’s Office, which is required before pursuing legal action in cases against the state. Potential charges being pursued include assault, battery, defamation and false imprisonment.

They’ve also filed claims of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. They claim the state violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by discriminating against the women because of their gender and retaliating against them. The women said they were threatened with lawsuits and derided as liars after stepping forward. They said they were victims of a hostile workplace.

Reardon said the special prosecutor’s decision doesn’t have much to do with their plans for a lawsuit, since standards for criminal and civil cases are different. DaSilva said she believed the findings of the investigation and special prosecutor supported their civil case.

The women and their attorney hope the lawsuit will send a message that such behavior can’t be tolerated and that there must be consequences when women step forward with credible claims. They would like Hill to step down, although the attorney general says he won’t.