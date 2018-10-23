× You’re more likely to get struck by lightning while drowning than winning $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Are you currently dreaming of sailing away in a gold yacht across a sea of cash? Many people nationwide are dreaming of hitting the massive Mega Millions jackpot, which is now estimated at $1.6 billion.

But this is certainly not the “Hunger Games.” No one is telling you, “May the odds be ever in your favor.”

In fact, the odds of hitting the jackpot are very much stacked against you. You have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of waking up a billion dollars richer tomorrow morning.

Still, as the old saying goes, you can’t win if you don’t play. So here are a few scenarios that are more likely to happen to you than hitting that sweet, sweet $1.6 billion jackpot:

Having an IQ of 190 or greater: 1 in 107 million

Giving birth to quadruplets, even without the help of fertility treatments: 1 in 729,000

Being killed by an asteroid strike: 1 in 700,000

Being an American billionaire: 1 in 575,097

Being killed by a lightning strike: 1 in 164,968

Dying by drowning: 1 in 1,113

Being struck by lightning, while drowning: 1 in 183 million

Becoming a saint: 1 in 20 million

Getting attacked by a shark: 1 in 11.5 million

Making a hole-in-one: 1 in 12,500

Being hit by a comet or asteroid: 1 in 75,000

Becoming president of the United States: 1 in 32.6 million

Getting killed by a coconut 1 in 50.7 million

Having a conjoined twin: 1 in 200,000

Getting injured by a toilet: 1 in 10,000

CNN contributed to this story