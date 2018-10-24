3 IMPD officers arrested for 2 different criminal cases within 24 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Three IMPD officers are arrested in connection to two different criminal cases this week. One of the officers is facing possible charges of domestic battery, while two others were arrested for O-W-I.

At an apartment complex near 56th and Allisonville, a woman claims she was assaulted by her husband identified as 28-year IMPD veteran Troy Fitts.

According to the affidavit, the couple got into an argument at a restaurant and after returning home, “Mr. Fitts responded by striking Mrs. Fitts about the top of the head with a closed fist.” The victim added, “Her husband hits her about the head to avoid any visible injuries” and claims Fitts pointed a gun at her head during the dispute.

“Not just the chief of police but all officers are disappointed when officers make choices we’ve sworn against. We’ve sworn to protect. Anytime officers endanger the lives of others, we take it seriously,” said IMPD chief Bryan Roach.

24 hours earlier in Fountain Square two other off-duty IMPD officers were involved in a motorcycle crash.

When officers arrived, they gave both Timothy Elliott and Dustin Keedy a breath test for alcohol. They reportedly tested over the .08 BAC limit. Both were subsequently arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, which is a class A misdemeanor.

The police chief says both cases illustrate no one is above the law.

“Those were our peers and were arrested by our peers so we acted like we would with anyone else. Again, it’s disappointing,” said Roach.

In addition to possible criminal charges, the 3 officers could face discipline from the department, although the police chief admits he needs to review the cases before deciding what punishment is appropriate.

To help officers deal with the stress of the job, the IMPD does maintain an office of professional development and wellness. The office includes 4 employees who offer peer support on a proactive basis and after critical incidents including arrests.

The supervisor in the office says they work with local stress centers to offer professional therapy in addition to financial planners. The office also features an extensive mentoring program for officers beginning their careers.

Rick Snyder with the local FOP released a statement that read, "We recently learned of the allegations against IMPD Officers related to alleged actions during off duty incidents. Due to the nature of the allegations, our organization does not have a role in these matters. As always, our police officers and detectives remain focused on providing service and protection for our city."

Officer Fitts is due in court on his charges Thursday morning. Elliott and Keedy are set to have their initial hearings next month.