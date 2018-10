× Authorities investigating after bodies of man, woman found in Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. – Authorities in Fishers are investigating after bodies of man and woman were found in home.

Just before 6:00 p.m., police were dispatched to Dorster St. near 131st and Olio Rd.

When they arrived, they said the bodies of a man and woman were found.

Authorities confirm a death investigation is underway.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.