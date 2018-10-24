Cool and dry weather pattern continues; showers arrive this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a chill in the air this Wednesday morning and you will want to have a heavier coat before heading to work or school! Temperatures are near or at the freezing mark throughout central Indiana and it will result in patchy frost this morning.

The quiet weather pattern will continue today with an area of high pressure located over the Great Lakes. Skies will remain clear today, but temperatures will be slightly cooler during the afternoon.

Highs will reach into the mid-50s, which is below average for late October. The average high in Indianapolis for today is 62 degrees.

Dry weather is expected through Thursday with temperatures gradually cooling off as we approach the weekend. Another system arrives on Friday and it will bring scattered showers to the area this weekend. A light rain-snow mix will even be possible Monday morning.