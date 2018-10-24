× Former Colts player Chris McCain reaches plea deal in battery case

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A former Indianapolis Colts player pleaded no contest to battery charges in Los Angeles.

A woman claimed defensive end Chris McCain spit on her and grabbed her neck in January. He was charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery in June.

McCain has entered into a diversion agreement. He’ll have to take anger management classes, complete 10 days of community service and pay restitution to the woman. McCain will also have to stay 100 yards away from her and the hotel where it happened. He must surrender any weapons.

If McCain completes the conditions of his diversion agreement, he can have the case dismissed within a year.

The Colts signed McCain from the San Diego Chargers. He appeared in preseason action before being put on the injured reserve list. The team released him in September.