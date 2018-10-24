× IMPD: 19-year-old critical after shooting on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are at the scene of a shooting on the north side that has put one teen in critical condition.

Just after 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 7100 block of N. Michigan Rd. on the report of a shooting. That location is at a business district near West Lane Shopping Center, near the intersection of Michigan and 71st St.

IMPD confirms a 19-year-old male was shot and is in critical condition. They believe a disturbance in the parking lot led to the shooting.

