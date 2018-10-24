Local popcorn restaurant expands menu

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A familiar name in the local gourmet popcorn game is popping to a new beat at a brand new location. From popcorn and small plates to beer and wine, Sherman visited Just Pop In! in Broad Ripple to get a taste of the new offerings on the menu.
