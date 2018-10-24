× Multiple people shot, 2 dead at Kentucky Kroger

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky.— Police say two people have been fatally shot inside a grocery store on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky.

A dispatcher with the Jeffersontown Police Department said a suspect was detained following the shooting Wednesday afternoon. Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers confirmed the deaths at the store. He said two people were dead — one inside the store and one outside.

The dispatcher says officers remain at the scene. WDRB reports one of the victims was an elderly woman.