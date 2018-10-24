× Nonverbal students use IPads to help communicate

MUNCIE, IN- In a small Muncie life skills classroom at Grissom Elementary School, everyone has a voice. It may sound a bit different, but for these students it’s a special feeling just to be heard.

“They’re still in that stage where they hit the button over and over and over again because they’re so excited that they can communicate,” said the class teacher Rachael Principe.

Her class has 9 students from Kindergarten to Second grade, and 7 of them are nonverbal. Because of that, communication in class has always been a challenge for Principe. However, it’s an even bigger challenge for the students.

“They would need a lot of sensory breaks because they couldn’t communicate what their needs were,” Principe said. “They would get very frustrated they would just drop to the floor, and it was just really sad. They would cry a lot because they really can’t say ‘I’m so hungry right now’ and ‘please give me food,’ so it caused a lot of behavior problems.”

So Principe had an idea to get IPads with a special app to communicate. Principe personalized an IPad for each student, and the kids simply press buttons, and let the device do the talking.

“It’s really cool to see because now they’re sitting, they can focus on academics and life skills and its just awesome to see,” Principe said.

Being able to communicate with other students and teachers has opened doors to the students potential. After using the IPads, some of the students are now taking part in general education classes.

“It’s been the necessary bridge that we felt like we needed in order to communicate with these students to find out what they do know and how we can help them to continue their academic progress,” said the school’s principal Brittney Charles.

While it may have been harder to hear before, these students have always had a voice. A voice just waiting to be heard.

“It’s really cool to see them interact because that barrier is kinda gone now,” Principe said. “They’re all talking together and playing, its really cool.”

The IPads were paid for by the Mayor. In total, the classroom now has 9 IPads that the students are also able to use at home.