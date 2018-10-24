× Officer Troy Fitts accused of domestic battery, becomes third IMPD officer arrested this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A veteran IMPD officer was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery overnight.

Officer Troy Fitts was arrested at his home on Indy’s northeast side and booked into the Marion County Jail around midnight.

Jail records show he faces preliminary charges of domestic battery and battery.

Fitts has been an officer with the department since 1990, and serves in IMPD’s North District.

Fitts is the third IMPD officer arrested in the past two days. Officers Timothy Elliott and Dustin Keedy were both arrested late Monday night on drunk driving charges.