Shamika Anderson and Karen Wurster are with the pace organization and are here to answer questions about what they do and what they need. Their goal is to be a voice for those incarcerated or re-entering because they do not have platforms to voice true impact of incarceration. Those who have dealt with incarceration are often silenced - Pace advocates for those who need a voice.

There is an event coming up featuring art and performances to those previously incarcerated or to someone going through the journey. There will be food and drink, as well as an auction for artwork. The goal is trying to raise $25,000 to help serve more than 5,000 people and their families.

If you would like to support Pace's annual fundraiser it is coming up November 8th at the Hatch, click here.

ArtSpoken: PACE 2018 Annual Fundraiser

DATE AND TIME

Thu, November 8, 2018 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST

The Hatch- A Place to Create

6161 N Hillside Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46220