× ‘Public Question 1’ will give voters chance to change Indiana’s constitution this upcoming election

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — This November, Hoosiers will be casting their vote for more than who will represent them. Question 1 asks voters to decide if the Indiana Constitution should be changed to force legislators to balance the budget. It sounds simple, but misinformation on social media is making it complicated.

If approved, any financial shortcomings in one biennial budget will be deducted from the next biennial budget plan, which may force legislators to get creative elsewhere. The social media hoax said legislators will be able to make up the difference by cutting back on the pension funds of teachers and first responders.

The Indiana State Teachers Association along with the Fraternal Order of Police confirm that’s not true.

“It is a Facebook hoax, and sadly I find that the more wildly wrong something is the more it gets posted on Facebook,” said former State Senator Brandt Hershman, who helped craft the bill with then Governor Mike Pence.

Since 1996, 11 amendment changes have gone to ballot, and all have been approved.