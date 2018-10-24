× Seymour man arrested for allegedly molesting 13-year-old girl

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Detectives from ISP arrested a 30-year-old man Monday following multiple allegations of child molestation.

On Sunday evening, Seymour police began an investigation into 30-year-old Reynaldo Reyes-Perdomo after reports of sexual contact with a juvenile.

Seymour police then turned the case over to Indiana State Police because the incidents allegedly happened outside of their jurisdiction.

Following the investigation, police believe Reyes-Perdomo took a 13-year-old girl to a rural location, near SR 11 and I-65 in Jackson County, to engage in sexual contact.

A second incident was reported to have occurred on a different date at a Seymour residence involving the same victim.

Authorities arrested Reyes-Perdomo at a residence Monday in Seymour.

He was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was charged with one felony count of child molesting.