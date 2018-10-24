Ticket sold in South Carolina matched winning numbers in record Mega Millions drawing

The Unleashed Woman Conference

The 2nd annual 'Unleashed Woman' conference will be held in Indianapolis on Saturday, Nov. 3rd. The goal is to raise women up and empower them to be the best they can be. Tickets are still available. If you enter the promo code 'FOX59' at checkout, you will save $40 on your ticket.