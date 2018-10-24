There’s a winner! Ticket sold in South Carolina wins $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Do you have friends and family in South Carolina? You might want to give them a call!

Lottery officials say we finally have a Mega Millions jackpot winner, and one lucky person in South Carolina is waking up a billion dollars richer!

The jackpot reached $1.6 billion before a winning ticket was sold. The winning numbers are 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and mega ball 5.

If you didn’t match them all, you could still have a chance to win a smaller prize.

Also, the Powerball is up for grabs! That drawing is tonight. The jackpot for the Powerball is currently at $620 million. You have until 9:58 p.m. to buy a ticket for that drawing.