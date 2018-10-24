× With Mega Millions claimed, Powerball still stands at $620 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It may not be as big as Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot, but Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is packing a hefty chunk of change.

The Powerball jackpot stands at an estimated $620 million.

The Powerball has climbed since the last winning ticket in New York took home the jackpot in August, and it has had 20 drawings since then without a winner. Wednesday’s will be the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

The country has had lottery fever over the past several weeks as the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to about 1.6 billion (with a B). A person from South Carolina claimed that live-changing prize.

Editor’s note: Wednesday’s Powerball drawing will air on CBS4 instead of FOX59 due to Game 2 of the World Series. Tune in just before 11 p.m. for the winning numbers.