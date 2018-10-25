× 19-year-old man dies after being found shot in vehicle on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 19-year-old man died Thursday evening after being found shot in a vehicle on the near north side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of 33rd St. and College Ave. shortly after 7 p.m.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Traffic in the area may be diverted as authorities investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact IMPD’s homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.