× 3-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself in the face in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – The Logansport community is grieving the loss of a 3-year-old boy who died after accidentally shooting himself in the face.

Investigators say the child and his father went over to an older man’s home, a friend, to help work on the flooring Thursday. When the father and homeowner went to get more supplies, police say the child was left in the care of a woman at the home, who didn’t live there.

Police say the woman had just walked out of the room for a minute, unaware of the gun, which wasn’t readily visible. That’s when investigators say the child found it and accidentally shot himself.

The boy was flown to an Indianapolis hospital, where he passed away.

“It’s a tragic accident. I mean the caregiver at the time doesn’t live there, she had no idea the gun was where it was,” said Lt. AJ Rozzi with the Logansport Police Department. “Homeowner, the older gentleman that lived there by himself and it didn’t occur to him at the time that you know the child was in the house, not used to having a child in the house. It’s just one of those tragic accidents.”

Officers told WLFI that the weapon was a semi-automatic.

Police aren’t pointing any fingers, but are stressing the importance of keeping guns locked up.