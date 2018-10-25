Attorney General accuser: Hill was given special treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- One of Attorney General Curtis Hill’s accusers is speaking out, two days after prosecutors opted not to file criminal charges against him following sexual misconduct allegations by four women. Those allegations stem from the women's claims that Hill groped them during a party at an Indianapolis bar in March 2018.

State Representative Mara Candelaria Reardon, one of Hill's accusers, reacted to the investigation into Hill, but also spoke about what she sees as her role in keeping women and men safe in workplaces all across Indiana.

“I thought it was a pretty thorough investigation,” said Reardon, despite still seeing some fault in how certain parts were handled; in particular, how investigators interviewed Hill. Reardon believes Hill received special treatment.

Hill was allowed to videotape his responses to questions administered by his attorney, which were given to them by Special Prosecutor Dan Sigler.

“I wasn’t given the option of a videotape, with several takes, or however many takes I needed,” said Reardon, “I was videotaped giving my statements to police in real time.”

Sigler said Tuesday that Hill was given no special treatment.

“He’s [Hill] still a man who committed a sexual battery,” said Reardon, “he should be treated like any other.”

Sigler disagreed, deciding not to file criminal charges as he believed Hill’s intent wasn’t provable in court, despite saying he believed Hill’s accusers.

Reardon and those three other women now plan to file a civil suit against hill.

“I feel like a weight has been lifted from our shoulders,” said Reardon, “when you see the contents of the report and you see the validation.”

Validation she says will still benefit the public, even though there won’t be a criminal case.

“I think it’s a step forward,” said reardon, “any time that you shine a light on predator, they lose their power.”

Hill vehemently denies all allegations. However, according to the Special Prosecutor’s report, Hill did not deny touching the women that night, but said he intended no disrespect.

“I didn’t intend ever to be the poster child for sexual harassment but I think that when you’re in a position of leadership, you have a responsibility to speak up,” said Reardon.

And because of that, she may now be looked to as the de facto leader in the general assembly’s effort to create a new sexual harassment policy for state lawmakers.

“I would carry that torch proudly,” said Reardon, “I think that this is such an important issue.”

It’s also an issue she says goes well beyond the State House walls.

“What we’re hoping to accomplish is having safer workplaces across Indiana through our actions,” said Reardon.

She also said an apology from Hill would be a step forward.

We did reach out to the Attorney General’s office with a list of questions for him to respond to, and we were passed off to his personal attorneys. They have not responded to our request for comment.