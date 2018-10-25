Authorities identify Hamilton Southeastern teachers found dead in Fishers home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. – Authorities have identified the Hamilton Southeastern teachers found dead in their Fishers home on Wednesday.

The Hamilton County coroner said the couple has been identified as 52-year-old Frank Sergi II and 44-year-old Kristal Sergi. Their causes of death are expected to be announced Friday.

The bodies were discovered in a home on Dorster Street near 131st St. and Olio Rd. after gunshots were reported by neighbors at about 6 p.m. Minutes before that, one family friend says he and several others got a text message from the husband, saying to look after the couple’s kids and gave some phone numbers to call.

The deaths have left family, friends and the community in disbelief. The classrooms have gone silent the rest of the week at Hoosier Road Elementary and at Fall Creek Intermediate schools.

The Hamilton Southeastern school district released a statement saying in part, “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the sudden passing of two longtime staff members” and adding that counselors will be at the schools Friday to help people grieve.

“You know I woke up this morning still shaking, surprised by everything. It was completely unexpected,” said neighbor Michael Jenson.

Michael lives across the street from the home where the two bodies were found.

Police were called to the scene Wednesday night after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Investigators then quickly ruled out any other suspects being involved.

The next day flowers were left on the doorstep. Michael described the husband Frank, who worked as an art teacher, as a friendly guy around to the neighborhood.

“He’s the first person I met here. I was taking my kids trick or treating last year. He was dressed up as a werewolf playing games in the street. He seemed like a cool guy to be around,” said Jensen.

Neighbors say the wife Kristal no longer lived at the home which went up for sale in August. Court records show the couple filed for divorce that same month. Now neighbors can only wonder if that separation led to the violence.

“They’re going through a divorce and I know that can be really rough,” said Jensen. “But to see this it’s like wow. How and why would it drive someone to do something so sad and tragic. Unbelievable.”

Police say they did not have a history of violence being reported between the couple and repeated this appears to be an isolated incident. However, anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective/Lieutenant Todd Crowder at 317-595-3329.

The Hamilton Southeastern school district says Hoosier Road Elementary and Fall Creek Intermediate schools will be closed again on Friday.