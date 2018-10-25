Break-in at Epic Escape Game temporarily closes business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. - A business running puzzle rooms, filled with mysteries, was expecting a big week of business. Instead, it's having to turn people away after burglars made away with at least a few thousand dollars in electronics.

On Wednesday morning, an employee of Epic Escape Game was going to open for the day. When she arrived, she found a door with broken glass. While those responsible couldn't get in there, they did find a window and smashed it, finally breaking in.

Once inside, the thieves took several televisions, laptop computers, and security cameras. They also took roughly $300 in cash and some other items.

"It’s not fun to have your stuff stolen," said the business' manager, Jackson Onieal.

The business is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, which puts the time of the crime between Sunday evening and Wednesday morning.

Muncie police said the break-in is the only recent one around downtown but reminds people in the area to keep a watchful eye.

"Stay vigilant and report suspicious activity that is in the area," said Muncie detective Nathan Sloan. "Anything that you find out of the ordinary, we’d like to know about it."

Onieal said police were expected to come back on Friday to look for more evidence that might have been left behind.

Epic Escape Game opened in August of 2016, and the fall has always been one of the busiest times of year for business. A group of 30 people, who were going to take part in a game as part of a team-building exercise, were told the games had to be shut down due to the theft.

Onieal hoped things could be put back in place in time to have games available on Halloween. "We’re holding out hope for that," he said. "Beyond that, we’re just hoping to be open for the month of November, so people can come in then."

The owner of the business said she's looking to install new security measures to prevent further thefts.

Anyone with information should give detectives with the Muncie Police Department a call at 765-747-4867.