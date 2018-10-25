Carmel family reunites with lost cat 6 years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. – Six years ago, life was very different for then 20-year-old Jonathan Gulla. He had just gotten home from college after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma when his cat Julie wandered away.

“Somehow she just got out the door,” Gulla said. “She might've seen something and she just wanted to chase it.”

Gulla’s mother, Lorinda Roberts, put flyers around their Carmel neighborhood, but Julie was never found.

“We had always said she’s probably with some older lady or something and she’s probably taking care of her,” said Gulla.

As time passed, Roberts never gave up searching. That is, until now.

“I got a hit from Lorinda and I thought ‘Oh gee... that’s farfetched,’” said Carmel resident Christine McKeon.

McKeon lives just a few miles from where Julie was last seen. She and her neighbors spotted a black cat living under her shed. So McKeon took a picture and posted it on the website "Pawboost," a site for lost and found pets. Soon after, Lorinda Roberts gave her a call.

"She called me, we compared notes, she showed me her flyer from 2012," McKeon said. "She told me about a white patch on her tummy to help identify her.”

Having his doubts, Gulla visited McKeon’s home. The cat was hiding under the shed, so Gulla called her name.

“She came out running from under the shed like ‘Oh hey, I know this guy,’” McKeon said.

“I picked her up and she just like went right up here," Gulla said pointing to his shoulder. "I turned her around and these two gentlemen were looking and I said 'does she have a white spot?' and they said 'she has a white spot on her stomach!' I couldn't believe it.”

It’s still a mystery where Julie has been all these years, but all that matters is she’s home, living with Gulla, who's now married and cancer free.

"It's almost like seeing a ghost or something," Gulla said. "It’s just crazy.”

Gulla says he’s taking Julie to the vet for blood work to make sure she’s healthy.