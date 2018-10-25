City-County Councilors, demonstrators arrested while protesting for better janitor wages

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Several protesters, including two Indianapolis City-County Councilors, were arrested Thursday while protesting outside of Eli Lilly downtown.

The rally was an act of civil disobedience to protest for higher wages and better benefits for janitors.

“Currently, janitors who clean Eli Lilly and other buildings in Indianapolis are forced to raise their families on hourly wages as low as $9.75, without affordable health insurance and sick leave. Median annual earnings for janitors are so low that many working families rely on public assistance just to make ends meet,” Service Employees International Union Local 1 said in a release.

After blocking traffic, police began to arrest the protesters, including City-County Councilors Zach Adamson and Duke Oliver.

The protest comes days before contract negotiations are set to resume on Oct. 30.