IndyCar racer Robert Wickens paints realistic picture of his road to recovery after crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Robert Wickens painted a realistic picture of his long road to recovery with a video posted to Instagram on Thursday.

The IndyCar racer, who fractured his spinal cord and neck when his car flew into the fence at Pocono Raceway, showed his “first slide transfer as a paraplegic.”

In the caption, Wickens said he’s been posting videos of the small movement in his legs, but the reality is that he’s far away from walking on his own.

“Some people are a bit confused with the severity of my injury, so I wanted let you know the reality of it,” wrote Wickens.

Along with his fractured spinal cord and neck, the 29-year-old from Canada also suffered seven other serious injuries in the August wreck. He’s since gone through surgeries at Methodist Hospital to repair fractures to both of his legs and hands.

Now, he’s working as hard as he can on rehabilitation and hoping for the best results.

“I’ve never worked harder for anything in my life, and I am giving it all I’ve got to spark those nerves in my legs.”