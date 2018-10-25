× McDonald’s McRib coming back for a limited time starting October 29

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fans of the McRib, rejoice—it’s back for a limited time!

McDonald’s said the signature sandwich will return to the menu at more than 9,000 participating locations on Oct. 29.

The fan-favorite debuted in 1981. And while it has a dedicated fan base, it doesn’t stick around long. The sandwich was last back on the menu in November 2017.

“While McDonald’s has ushered in many new items this year–such as fresh beef in our quarter-pound burgers–we know our fans love this limited time classic,” said McDonald’s chef Mike Haracz.

The McRib is made with boneless pork and slathered in BBQ sauce. It’s finished with slivered onions and pickles on a hoagie-style bun.

McDonald’s said McRib fans can use the McDonald’s Finder app (Google Play and App Store) to pinpoint participating locations. Customers can also download the Uber Eats app to have it delivered right to their door.