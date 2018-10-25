× Near north side shooting leaves person in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was seriously injured in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of 33rd St. and College Ave. shortly after 7 p.m.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Traffic in the area may be diverted as authorities investigate the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.