Near north side shooting leaves person in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was seriously injured in a shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis Thursday evening.
Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of 33rd St. and College Ave. shortly after 7 p.m.
Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Traffic in the area may be diverted as authorities investigate the incident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.