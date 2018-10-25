× Sunny days ending, as rain and chillier air returns for this weekend!

Today will mark our 6th straight day of dry weather and we will enjoy this through the entire day! It will also be another chilly start out-the-door and worthy of a coat for the kids at the bus-stop. Sunshine will be available early for today and become more limited through the afternoon, as a new system approaches from the southwest. Afternoon highs will reach the middle 50’s, so slightly below average but still decent for late October. Honestly, no issues weather-wise for today or for this evening.

Areas of rain and showers should become active by early Friday morning, including the morning rush hour. The added chances of rain and clouds through the day will inevitably impact our temperatures, keeping things cooler than normal. Model averages have rainfall for Friday’s totals around 0.25″ for most of central and southern Indiana, lesser totals for our northern counties.

The weekend will remain rather cloudy and unsettled with passing showers on both Saturday and Sunday. A colder, deeper wave drops in on Sunday afternoon. This could result in steadier rain and a mix of snow or ice pellets by Sunday evening. Roads will be fine, as temperatures never slip below freezing through Monday morning. A quick warm-up early next week before shower chances sneak back in for Halloween night.