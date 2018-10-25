Suspicious package similar to ones sent to top Democrats received at one of Robert De Niro’s properties

Live video from scene

NEW YORK CITY, NY – Police are investigating another suspicious package in New York City. It was found at 375 Greenwich St. in TriBeCa, which is the location of actor Robert De Niro’s office, according to FOX 5 NY. Several streets are closed.

FOX 5 NY reports the suspicious package was removed form the scene and placed into a containment vehicle that just left the area.

This comes just one day after several of the nation’s top Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, received suspicious packages. Authorities say this package has similar markings.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to share updates as more information is made available.