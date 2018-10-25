× Unsettled weather to finish off the week

Goodbye sunshine and hello clouds (and soon, rain). Our weather pattern is shifting as we finish off the last couple days of the work week. Enjoy today as the last day of our nearly week long dry stretch. We’re watching a low pressure system that will rise north through the evening hours and bring us rain showers to start the day on Friday.

As this system passes to our east, a few widely scattered showers will linger into Saturday as well.

Have the umbrella handy when you walk out the door tomorrow. Showers will likely already be in the area for your morning commute, especially for communities south of I-74.

Overall, it will be a rainy day as these showers continue to lift north and east into the afternoon and evening.

Looking soggy for many during Friday night football tomorrow. Particularly for the eastern half of the state.

Rain chances ease late Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

October rainfall numbers are actually running nearly an inch below normal for this time of year. However, the lack of rain this month was more than accounted for last month where we had the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon bring us record rainfall to central Indiana from September 7th to the 9th.

On top of the rainfall, we’re also tracking cooler temperatures. Highs tomorrow will struggle to break 50°. That’s over 10° below the average for this time of year.

Our unsettled pattern continues through the weekend. Widely scattered showers will be in the area on Saturday, but the day won’t be a washout. Rain chances increase again as we head into Sunday afternoon and evening. By Sunday night, a surge in cool air aloft cool bring us a few snowflakes/ice pellets mixed in with rain showers. Nothing will accumulate but it feels like winter is trying to make an early entrance. Monday looks to be the coldest day of the season so far. We’ll likely only be in the mid 40’s, while high temperatures haven’t fallen below 50° since mid-April.