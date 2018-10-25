× Westfield man charged with 7 counts of child exploitation

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – A Westfield man is being charged with seven counts of child exploitation and two counts of dissemination of material harmful to a minor.

Indiana State Police say the charges against 27-year-old Timothy W. Brouwer stem from a lengthy investigation that started in April, when investigators received a tip from a concerned parent.

Detectives believe Brouwer took photographs of a minor child engaged in sexual activity and transmitted images of an adult engaged in sexual activity with a minor earlier this year.

As a result of the investigation, Brouwer was arrested on a Henry County felony warrant Thursday afternoon. Following his arrest, Brouwer was lodged in the Henry County Jail.