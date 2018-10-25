× With midterm election nearing, here’s where you can vote early across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early voting is well underway across central Indiana.

Several locations around the area opened Oct. 10 for early voting. As long as you’re properly registered to vote in the county of your residence, you can vote early at any of the centers in your county.

As is required by Indiana state law, you must provide a valid photo ID issued by the state or federal government. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 29. The voter registration deadline was Oct. 9.

The midterm election is Tuesday, Nov. 6. You can go here to check your registration status, learn more about your ballot, and find your polling location.

Here’s a look at early voting centers around the Indianapolis area:

Marion County

Marion County Clerk’s office

200 E Washington St W122, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Hours: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays Oct. 10 – Oct. 25; 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. weekdays Oct. 26 – Nov. 2; weekends 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 27- Nov. 4; 8 a.m. – noon Nov. 5

Glick Technology Center

2620 N. Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208

Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays Oct. 26 – Nov. 4; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekends Oct. 27 – Nov. 4

Franklin Township Annex Learning Center

6019 S. Franklin Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46259

Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays Oct. 26 – Nov. 4; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekends Oct. 27 – Nov. 4

International Marketplace Coalition

3685 Commercial Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46222​

Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays Oct. 26 – Nov. 4; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekends Oct. 27 – Nov. 4

Lawrence Education & Community Center

6501 Sunnyside Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46236

Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays Oct. 26 – Nov. 4; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekends Oct. 27 – Nov. 4

Perry Township Government Center

4925 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN 46227​, #200

Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays Oct. 26 – Nov. 4; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekends Oct. 27 – Nov. 4

Washington Township Government Center

5302 N. Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220​, Suite E

Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. weekdays Oct. 26 – Nov. 4; 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekends Oct. 27 – Nov. 4

Boone County

Boone County Courthouse

212 Courthouse Sq, Lebanon, IN 46052

Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and Nov. 2; 8 a.m. – noon Nov. 5

Whitestown Municipal Building

6210 Veterans Drive, Whitestown, IN 46075

Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and Nov. 2

Zionsville Town Hall

1100 W Oak St, Zionsville, IN 46077

Hours: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and Nov. 2

Boone County Senior Services

8335, 515 Crown Pointe Dr, Lebanon, IN 46052

Hours: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and Nov. 2; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nov. 3

Freedom Church

2061 Indianapolis Ave, Lebanon, IN 46052

Hours: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and Nov. 2; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nov. 3

Zionsville Presbyterian Church

4775 W 116th St, Zionsville, IN 46077

Hours: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and Nov. 2; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nov. 3

Thorntown Public Library

124 N Market St, Thorntown, IN 46071

Hours: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and Nov. 2; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nov. 3

Jamestown Municipal Building

421 E Main St, Jamestown, IN 46147

Hours: 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 1 and Nov. 2; 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nov. 3

Hamilton County

Judicial Center

1 Hamilton County Square, Noblesville, IN 46060

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays Oct. 10 – Nov. 2; 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 8 a.m. – noon Nov. 5

Carmel Clay Public Library

55 4th Ave. SE, Carmel, IN 46032

Hours: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Oct. 24 and 25; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Nov. 2 and Nov. 3; 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Nov. 1

Fishers City Hall

1 Municipal Dr., Fishers, IN 46038

Hours: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Oct. 24 and 25; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Nov. 1

Westfield City Hall

130 E. Penn St., Westfield, IN 46074

Hours: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Oct. 24 and 25; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Nov. 2 and Nov. 3; 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Nov. 1

Hancock County

Hancock County Courthouse

9 E. Main St., Greenfield, IN 46140

Hours: 8 – 4 p.m. weekdays Oct. 10 – Nov. 4; 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 8 a.m. – noon Nov. 5

McCordsville Town Hall

6280 W 800 N., McCordsville, IN 46055

Hours: 8 – 4 p.m. weekdays Oct. 10 – Nov. 4; 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 8 a.m. – noon Nov. 5

Hancock County Public Library – Greenfield

900 W McKenzie Road, Greenfield IN 46140

Hours: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sundays Oct. 27- Nov. 4

Hancock County Public Library – New Palestine

5087 W. US 52, New Palestine, IN 46163

Hours: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sundays Oct. 27- Nov. 4

Hendricks County

Hendricks County Government Center

355 S. Washington St., Danville, IN 46122

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays Oct. 10 – Nov. 2; 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 20, 27 and Nov. 3; 8 a.m. – noon Nov. 5

Brownsburg Library

450 S Jefferson St., Brownsburg, IN 46112

Hours: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Oct. 17,18, 24, 25 and 31 and Nov. 1; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27 and Nov. 2 and 3

Guilford Township Community Center

1500 S Center St, Plainfield, IN 46168

Hours: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Oct. 17,18, 24, 25 and 31 and Nov. 1; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27 and Nov. 2 and 3

Harvest Bible Chapel

420 Gable Crossing Dr, Avon, IN 46123

Hours: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Oct. 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31 and Nov. 1; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27 and Nov. 2 and 3

Johnson County

Johnson County Courthouse

5 E. Jefferson St., Franklin, IN 46131

Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays Oct. 10 – Nov. 2; 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 8:30 a.m. – noon Nov. 5

Trafalgar Public Library

424 S. Tower St., Trafalgar, IN 46181

Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2

Vineyard Christian Church

512 S. Madison Ave, Greenwood, IN 46143

Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2

Edinburgh Public Library

119 W. Main Cross St., Edinburgh, IN 46124

Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2

Mt. Pleasant Christian Church

381 N. Bluff Road, Greenwood, IN 46143

Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nov. 3; 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2

Madison County

Madison County Courthouse

16 E. 9th Street, Anderson, IN 46016

Hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. weekdays Oct. 10 through Oct. 26; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 2; 8 a.m. – noon Nov. 5

Morgan County

Mooresville Government Center

4 E. Harrison St., Mooresville, IN 46158

Hours: 8:30 – 4 p.m. weekdays Oct. 22 – Nov. 2; 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 8:30 a.m. – noon Nov. 5

Administration Building

180 S. Main St., Martinsville, IN 46151

Hours: 8 – 4 p.m. weekdays Oct. 10 – Nov. 2; 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3; 8 a.m. – noon Nov. 5

Monrovia Christian Church

710 Gordon Road, Monrovia, IN 46157

Hours: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3

Shelby County

Shelby County Courthouse