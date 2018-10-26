× Better weather for the final weekend of October, quick warm up Sunday

WET END TO WEEK It’s been a rainy Friday and the rainfall is about reaching its peak coverage at nearly 90% of the area. We look for some Improving conditions later tonight as showers dwindle quickly thru 12 am.

The clouds and rain have kept the temperature well below normal again today. Friday is the 16th straight day below normal and the 49-degree high temperature is the normal for November 21st.

The upper-low is on the go and will shift to the east thought the evening hours.

COLD SPELL ROLLS ON It’s been a year without an October weather-wide. The first through the 10th were the warmest on record then we flipped the switch in a big way!

Since October 11th, this is the coldest stretch since 1909 (109 years) and we’ve had the fewest number of 60-degree says since 1925. Anything but normal and the cool trend will continue.

WEEKEND IMPROVES Saturday will improve after a damp start. Look for some peeks of sun and drier conditions by afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the lower 50s for the afternoon.