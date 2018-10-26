× Emotional week for Purdue super fan Tyler Trent as nation shows support

CARMEL, Ind. – It’s been six days since Purdue University upset Ohio State last weekend and Boilermakers super fan Tyler Trent said it’s been overwhelming. His story gained national attention after the football game. He’s been battling terminal bone cancer but that hasn’t stopped him from staying positive.

He withdrew from classes at Purdue University to be with family in Carmel. He’s now in hospice care. Since Saturday, Trent’s phone has not stopped buzzing from social media alerts or phone calls. The mail has also been piling up in their home.

On Friday, Trent opened up several packages from professional teams. The Chicago Cubs, his favorite baseball team, sent him a personalized jersey and a cleat signed by pitcher Jon Lester. The New England Patriots also sent him a football signed by the whole team with the message, ‘Tyler Strong.’

Earlier this week, he co-hosted on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt. That was a dream of his because he wants to become a sports analyst.

“I grew up watching SportsCenter and grew up watching Scott Van Pelt so having the opportunity to work with him easily fulfilling a dream of mine that I had,” he said.

The Dan Dakick Show also stopped by his home on Friday so Trent could share his story on the radio waves. He took calls from Colts General Manager Chris Ballard, Scott Van Pelt, and strangers who were inspired by his story.

Through his unwavering faith, Trent believed he’s found purpose after his second diagnosis.

“I think there just needs to be someone there to listen to their story,” Trent said.

His parents Tony and Kelly were grateful for the support and love. In May, they were told Trent only had weeks to live. Months later, they can really see this response from the country is giving their son more strength.

“It’s bittersweet to be honest with you,” said Tony. “It really gives air to my son’s sails to continue to live and live daily. It just helps take a little bit of the sting out of what we had to endure for the last four years.”

As he keeps sharing his story, Trent hopes it encourages others to listen and help inspire too.

“If we did more of that, than that would really make some waves across the nation,” said Trent.

Trent and his family said they are just going to rest this weekend and reflect. They hope to watch Purdue University beat Michigan State on Saturday.

Family said there is an endowment for Trent at Purdue to raise money for cancer research. Trent is encouraging people to donate to cancer research. If you are interested, click here to go to Trent’s page with Riley Hospital for Children. As of Friday afternoon, it has raised nearly $72,000.