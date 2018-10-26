Expect better weather for final weekend of October, with quick warm-up Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WET END TO WEEK

It's been a rainy Friday and the rainfall is about reaching its peak coverage at nearly 90 percent of the area. We look for some improving conditions later tonight as showers dwindle quickly thru 12 a.m.

The clouds and rain have kept the temperature well below normal again today. Friday is the 16th straight day below normal and the 49-degree high temperature is the normal for November 21.

The upper-low is on the go and will shift to the east thought the evening hours.